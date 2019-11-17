Lady Warns Friends Calling Her Attention To Her Cheating Husband, Says Its None Of Their Business

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to warn people who keep reporting her husband’s infidelity to her saying she knows about it and is fine with it.

Not stopping there, she issued a warning to those reporting him to desist from doing that henceforth.

Read Also: Princess Shyngle Breaks One-Month-Old Engagement Over Fraud, Infidelity

She wrote “Thanks to everyone who calls me to report my husband Jenkis Shande to me, I really apprecate you all but that have to stop, I’m not perfetct and I will never be perfect in this life. Likewise him and I know he is a womaniser which I’m okay with it because is none of your fucking business.

“I’m not interested in knowing if ladies, women or girls are following him or he is following them. Peace of mind is all I need now so keep all your opinion and thoughts to yourself.

“Note: All the girls contesting for FFF are beautiful and I’m not supporting anyone of them, so no need for you to dig out stories for me. See you all at the top”