Lady Who Tore Sir Dee’s Shirt Speaks On Why She Did It

by Eyitemi Majeed
BBNaija's Tacha
Recall that we reported earlier that sir Dee’s shirt was torn during Tacha’s homecoming party in Portharcourt, well the lady that tore his shirt has finally spoken.

Speaking via a video she sent out on her Instagram page, the lady said she couldn’t imagine herself traveling all the way from Enugu and not getting close to the housemates or at least snap some photos with them.

She then shared a view of Sir Dee’s torn cloth while talking before going on to issue an apology.

She said:

@sirdee_da am sorry I had to go home with a pieces of ur cloth 😂 how can I travel all the way from Enugu to ph just to meet my favorites yet I could not come close to them or take a single picture 😩😩 e pain me abeg @sirdee_da am so sorry accept my apology.. 🔱.

