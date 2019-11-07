Lagosians Reacts As Governor Sanwo-Olu Drops ‘Your Excellency’ Title

Recently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu dropped ‘your excellency’ as an official title as he reported that it sparked an authoritarian identity which he was not okay with.

Following that, Nigerians, especially Lagosians, have reacted to this.

On Twitter, Mr Governor is currently trending as Lagosians are reacting to the statement released by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, asking them to desist from referring to him as ”Your Excellency”.

Lagosians on Twitter are now saying even if he wants to be called ”Bros Governor” or any other name, what matters to them is that he works, particularly on fixing the bad roads in the state.

