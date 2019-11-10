LaLiga: Real Madrid Moves Provisionally To The Top Of The Table

Real Madrid has moved provisionally to the top of the LaLiga league table after putting four unreplied goals past SD Eibar on Saturday.

The Los Blancos started the match on the front note and deservedly took the lead after just 18 minutes of play through Frenchman. Karim Benzema.

The flood gate then opened after Sergio Ramos doubled their lead from the penalty spot before youngster, Valverde, added the third.

Read Also: VAR Deny Real Madrid Top Spot After Draw Against Real Betis

The second half started with Benzema going on to complete his brace after a well-taken goal.

As a result of their victory, they now sit at the top of the league table with Barcelona who sits in second having a game at hand.