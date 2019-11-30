LASTMA Official Dies After He Was Attacked By Mob In Lagos

An official of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, identified as Ola Oyesina has reportedly died after being attacked by an angry mob around Igamu area of Lagos State.

According to report, the victim was attacked around 5.pm last Saturday during the course of sanitising Iganmu-Sifax area of gridlock.

“A large stone was thrown at him and he immediately fell. He was brought to Area “B” Police Command, Apapa, a LASTMA source had said.

The deceased was said to have been rushed to Randle Hospital, Surulere but was later rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Idiaraba for further treatment following severe injuries sustained.

However, the LASTMA official reportedly lost the battle for his life, late Saturday evening at the Emergency Section of LUTH.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Bayo Sulaimon is said to have ordered the detention of two suspects arrested involved in the attack.