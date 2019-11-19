LASTMA Official Seizes Phone Of Lady Who Recorded Him Extorting Money From Motorists (Video)

A viral video shared on the Internet shows the moment when angry passengers attacked a LASTMA officer who seized a lady’s phone.

The officer was spotted sitting side by side with the lady who took videos of him while another person recorded the whole thing.

From the video shared, the officer was filmed by the lady who caught him extorting money

While he tried to drag the phone from the lady, other passengers attacked him as another person recorded the moment.

One passenger said: ‘If you know what you’re doing is right, then give her phone to her.”

See Photos Here:

Watch The Video Here: