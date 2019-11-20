Leaked Babcock Sextape: Lady In Viral Video Reportedly Expelled

by Eyitemi Majeed
The Babcock lady in the viral video
A Twitter user @seyishae has taken to the microblogging platform to share that the Babcock varsity undergraduate spotted in the viral sex tape has been expelled from the institution.

Read AlsoShocking! 72-Year-old Cleric Arrested For Impregnating, Killing And Burying A Babcock University Ex-student

The user who claims to be an Alumni of the school also shared that the boy was not equally spared. Do you think the school management is right for denying them the chance to earn a career???

She wrote:

I heard the Babcock babe has been expelled this morning, at 300lvl, that’s a lot. All her efforts gone to waste, all the millions, etc.
Whoever leaked the video should be flogged for ruining someone’s image and career.
I can’t help but think about how her parents are feeling.

