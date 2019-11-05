Lesbianism Was A Mistake I Made In The Past – Actress Abena Ghana

Ghanaian actress and event organizer, Cecilia Gyaase Konama popularly known as Abena Ghana has asked that people stop tagging her a lesbian.

In an interview with Zion Felix, Abena stated that lesbianism is in her past and people need to stop tagging her with that. “Lesbianism was a mistake I made which I have stop and I thank God for that. I have a covenant with God and am not going back to it again that’s why I came out to say it. People fake their life and I won’t do that, they are not God. Some people mock me with that to the extent of blackmailing me asking for huge amount using that against me. It’s my past so talking about it won’t bother me but tagging me with it is bad,” she said.

On her married life, Abena Ghana said she doesn’t talk about issues in her marriage because people are a hypocrite. They will pretend to try helping you solve your issue but on the other hand, are the same people killing you. She added that God is her only friend when it comes to her marriage, therefore, she says everything to him and He does well in helping her.