Lesson Teacher Caught On Camera Stealing From His Employer In Abuja (Video)

by Michael Isaac

A shared on the Internet reveals how a lady was able to identify who was responsible for her missing items.

The lady who was put in distress over things going missing has now identified the man responsible.

Sharing the story, the lady was said to have installed hidden camera around the house and that aided her in identifying who was responsible for the theft.

READ ALSO – Aisha Buhari Reacts As Teachers Rape Blind Students In Abuja

The suspect, an Abuja-based lesson Teacher, Mr. Tochukwu Ede was said to have stolen both money and some items from the house.

See Photo Here:

Abuja Lesson Teacher
The Lesson Teacher Caught On Camera
Abuja Lesson Teacher
Narrating the events

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
crime, stealing
0

You may also like

UNIPORT

Greedy UNIPORT Staff Kidnaps Self To Get Ransom From School Management

Chibok: ‘I Abducted Your Girls’

Sokoto Governor Says Sokoto Has Abundant Crude Oil Deposits

List Of 53 Escapee Chibok Schoolgirls Out

Northern Elders’ Plan To Drag Ihejirika, Others To ICC Will Reopen Civil War, Zaki-Biam, Odi Old Wounds – Chukwumerije

557 Drug Suspects Arrested In 2015 By NDLEA Lagos, Airport Commands

EnoughisEnough Nigeria to launch campaign for 2015 – #RSVP2015

Jonathan is not being Properly Advised – Babangida

NDLEA Seizes 10, 209kg Of Suspected Indian Hemp In Edo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *