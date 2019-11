Nigerian comedian Bovi is of the opinion that being a man is hard.

Bovi took to his IG stories to share his thoughts on men with responsibilities saying that their lives are hard.

Read Also: Comedian Bovi Narrates His Shocking Experience With Tony Elumelu Inside A Club

According to Bovi

Life of man is hard! All I wake up to is bills. Can’t I wake up and see new iphone 11. The only free phone I got in my life I ended yup paying for.

Guys what do you think about Bovi’s post. Is he right or not?