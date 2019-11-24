Lightning Kills 19 Cows In Osun State

More than 19 cows have been struck dead by lightning at Iba in Ifelodun local government area of Osun state, according to NAN.

It was gathered that some herdsmen were rearing their cattle on the field around Apala area of the town when the strange incident happened.

Adekunle Oyedeji, the monarch of the town, has therefore asked the herdsmen to burn all the dead cows in order to avoid an epidemic outbreak.

In a statement by Gbolagunte Bamigbola, his media aide, the monarch said; “The people of Iba, have over the years been living harmoniously with Fulani natives living in our domain,” he said.

“The death of the cows belonging to the Fulani cattle rearers living among us was a natural occurrence occasioned by a thunder that struck in the town.”

Gboyega Oyetola, the governor of the state also sympathised with herders, describing the incident as a sad one.

Speaking through Biodun Ajisefini, his special adviser for agriculture and food security, Oyetola said; “We are indeed sad about the unfortunate incident. Lightning is a natural phenomenon that we have no power or control over. The traders who suffered this loss are part of us, not strangers. ”

“They have lived here for decades and I commend them for their exemplary contributions to peace in Iba community. I want to assure them of my support and indeed government’s support at a time like this.”

It will be recalled that 36 cows were struck dead by lightning at Ijare in Ifedore local government area of Ondo state, a few months ago because they had strayed into a “sacred hill” in the town.