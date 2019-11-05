Linda Ikeji Speaks On Difficulty She Encountered In Choosing The Right Man

by Valerie Oke
Linda iKEJI
Linda Ikeji

Popular Nigerian billionaire blogger, Linda Ikeji, has narrated the difficulties she encountered while trying to choose the right man.

Speaking during an interview on Starr Drive show ahead of the Ghana Bloggers Summit in Accra, the celebrity blogger revealed that hers was not a case of not having suitors but a case of being too picky among the suitors flocking her.

Her words:

“To be honest, people have this misconception that when you are successful and rich, men avoid you. That’s not my experience. A lot of men come after you when you are successful and rich. strongmen come for you. For me, I was too picky. I like successful people too, I want somebody that can inspire me. So I’m naturally attracted to successful men. So my experience has been a lot of men come after you for different reasons. Some are sincere, some just want your money, some want to use you to crown chase, some see you as an asset, some see you as a bank, and some truly like you. That’s been my experience”,

