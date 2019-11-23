Liverpool Score Late To Secure Victory At Selhurst Park

by Olayemi Oladotun

Liverpool maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought victory over Crystal Palace.

Brazil striker, Roberto Firmino poked in from a corner five minutes from time to restore his side’s lead three minutes after it looked as if Wilfried Zaha had rescued a point for the Eagles.

Zaha’s 82nd-minute goal was his first of the season and cancelled out Sadio Mane’s 10th goal of the season just after half-time.

Palace winger Zaha then wasted a great chance to score a second equaliser late on when he blazed over from close range.

