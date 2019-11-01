Local Hunters Helping Us Combat Banditry, Kidnapping: Taraba Gov

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, has said that local hunters have aided in waging war against bandits in the state.

The governor disclosed this known on Thursday at an event organised by the state government for both federal and states security administrators in Jalingo.

The governor, who was represented by Anthony Jellason, secretary to the state government, said; “Let me acknowledge the efforts of our local hunters in engaging the bandits in a fierce battle,” he said.

“Their operation is yielding results and very soon, the menace will be brought under control.

“The local hunters do not have the legal authority to carry out such operation and their operation doesn’t mean that other security agencies did not do their best but in situations of despair, one is likely to subscribe to every suggestion available.

“On our part, we are in support of every initiative that will bring an end to this security challenge.”