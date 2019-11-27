London Twitter Users Do Not Have Sense – Davido

Nigerian singer Davido has made it known that the London part of the Twitter community are senseless.

The new dad, in an interview, spoke on how many perceive him more to be a noisemaker than a singer.

During the interview, the host had brought up a concern by many on social media who feel the singer shouts alot.

Responding to this, Davido said he has a lot of energy, which is why many feel he is shouting more than he is singing. The DMW boss then went on to say London Twitter users do not have sense.