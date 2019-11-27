London Twitter Users Do Not Have Sense – Davido

by Temitope Alabi
David Adeleke
Singer Davido

Nigerian singer Davido has made it known that the London part of the Twitter community are senseless.

The new dad, in an interview, spoke on how many perceive him more to be a noisemaker than a singer.

Read Also: Davido Gushes Over Chioma’s Body On Instagram

During the interview, the host had brought up a concern by many on social media who feel the singer shouts alot.

Responding to this, Davido said he has a lot of energy, which is why many feel he is shouting more than he is singing. The DMW boss then went on to say London Twitter users do not have sense.

Tags from the story
Davido
0

You may also like

Movie producers urge FG to install cameras in Cinemas to curb Piracy

Court remands man in prison for attempted rape

“If God made ‘weed’ grow naturally, then how can it be bad?”

NAFDAC Says “Plastic Rice” Is Simply Contaminated

Badoo members confess to how they kill victims in Ibese

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: November 21

INEC will ensure lives are protected in Delta State voters registration

Nigeria ESL Students with Their Problems in Writing English Essays

I have lost trust in South Sudan – Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *