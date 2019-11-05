Losing My Voice Was The Darkest Moment In My Life – Shakira

Singer Shakira opened up on what she called “the darkest moment” of her life, which was when she lost her voice two years ago.

The Grammy Award-winning singer had suffered a haemorrhage on her vocal cords which forced her to postpone her “ El Dorado World Tour ”.

“ It affected me deeply, there is a before and after,” the 42 – year – old said during an interview with AFP late on Monday in Barcelona, where she lives with Spanish footballer Gerard Pique and their two young sons.

“You take many things for granted when you have them … In the case of my voice, it is something that is so inherent in my nature, it is my identity,” she added in the interview at a Barcelona hotel.

“I always thought that one day I would lose many things, one day you lose your youth, you lose your beauty, you even lose friends, there are people who come and go … but I never thought my voice was something that could disappear.

– ‘ A miracle ’ –

“ When that doubt arose, when I did not know if I could sing again, it was the darkest moment of my life,” she added

Shakira will be performing on February 2, 2020, at the halftime show of the Super Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“ We have a lot of ideas, it is hard to do them all in a short amount of time which we have. But we will try to take advantage of it as much as possible, especially the opportunity to represent Latinos,” Shakira said.