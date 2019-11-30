“Low Budget Bobrisky” – Troll Blasts BBNaija’s Venita

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Naija former housemate, Venita Akpofure had a photoshoot yesterday with former housemates, Ike Onyema, Sir Dee, Seyi and Elozonam.

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Venita
In their photoshoot, Venita was actually having fun, leaning and clinging in all the ways that made the pictures come alive.

However, after Mercy’s boyfriend, Ike posted the pictures on his Instagram account, a follower who became irked by the sight of Venita decided to tear her down.

“Grandma I sight you o. U will be okay las las. Low budget Bobrisky.”

This didn’t go down well with the reality star who came back hard for the troll.

See exchange below:

Venita
Exchange between troll and reality star
