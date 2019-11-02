‘Low Budget Toke’ – Davido Knocks TBoss Over Comment On Pranked Pregnancy

by Michael Isaac
Davido
Davido and his elder brother, Adewale Adeleke

Nigerian singer Davido and his brother, Adewale Adeleke has reacted to TBoss’ diss against Davido’s actions.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate had earlier schooled Davido after he arrested the ladies who accused him of impregnating one of them.

Recall that even after Davido arrested the girls, he also ordered their release.

READ ALSO – TBoss Reacts As Davido Arrests, Handcuff Ladies Who Pranked Him

TBoss then took to her Instagram to say that it was not in Davido’s place to arrest or parade the girls in handcuffs.

Reacting to her video, Davido and his elder brother called out TBoss for being insensitive by calling her a low budget Toke.

See The Post Here:

Davido
The Adelekes reacts to TBoss’ Diss
Tags from the story
Adewale Adeleke, Davido, TBoss
0

You may also like

Actress Ifunanya Igwe And Husband Expecting Baby Number 2

‘I am my father’s son but I am not like him’ – Anini’s son breaks silence

Olamide Is Now A Father, Girlfriend Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Deyemi Okanlawon Lands Juicy Endorsement Deal With Cars45

Actress, Rahama Sadau Under Fire for Revealing Virginity Status

Kanye West Bashes Beyoncé& JayZ Before Walking Off Stage

Funmi Iyanda Reacts To Beyonce’s New Viral Photo

Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From Tyga’s New Video

Jada Pinkett Hits The Beach With Daughter Willow Smith In Bikini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *