‘Low Budget Toke’ – Davido Knocks TBoss Over Comment On Pranked Pregnancy

Nigerian singer Davido and his brother, Adewale Adeleke has reacted to TBoss’ diss against Davido’s actions.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate had earlier schooled Davido after he arrested the ladies who accused him of impregnating one of them.

Recall that even after Davido arrested the girls, he also ordered their release.

TBoss then took to her Instagram to say that it was not in Davido’s place to arrest or parade the girls in handcuffs.

Reacting to her video, Davido and his elder brother called out TBoss for being insensitive by calling her a low budget Toke.

