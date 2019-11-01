Magu Avoids Question About ‘Bullion Van’ Petition Against Tinubu

by Verity Awala
Magu
Ibrahim Magu

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), evaded a question bordering on a petition against Bola Tinubu over allegations of bullion vans loaded with cash entering his residence.

Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set tongues wagging after viral pictures on social media showed two bullion vans being driven into his Bourdillon residence in Lagos on the eve of the February 23rd presidential election.

In his response, Tinubu said the money in the vans was his and not ballot papers or money for vote-buying as alleged by some Nigerians.

“Excuse me, is it my money or government money? So, even if I have money to spend in my premises, what is your headache?” he said.

“Excuse me, if I don’t represent any agency of government and I have money to spend, if I have money, if I like, I give it to the people free of charge. As long as not to buy votes.”

Read Also: EFCC Acknowledges Receipt Of ‘Bullion Van’ Petition Against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Deji Adeyanju, an activist, had sent a petition to the EFCC, asking the agency to probe the matter.

However, while speaking with journalists on Friday at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, Magu avoided answering any questions regarding the ‘bullion can’t petition.

“Do you expect me to respond on the petition? Next question, please,” he said.

