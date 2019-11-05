Make Personal Vow Not To Steal Public Fund, Ribadu Tells Govt Officials

Nuhu Ribadu, the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC), has stated that the era of oil billionaire is now a thing of the past since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office.

According to the former anti-graft boss who made the disclosure during his presentation on anti-corruption and good governance at a two-day retreat for commissioner-designates, special assistants, and permanent secretaries in Gombe state on Monday, Buhari was able to do this because he is not a corrupt leader.

“Make a personal vow not to steal public funds. You can’t stop corruption in the police when the civil service is still corrupt. Stop corruption and see what will happen in the society,” Ribadu said.

“Corruption erodes trust in leadership. A leader with soiled hands has no moral right to question his subordinates.

“For you, all this is, is a stepping stone. You must not fall for the banana peel thereby denting yourself. EFCC, NFIU are capable and they can see you.

“They have the infrastructure to track every single penny stolen from the government. Things have changed, and the world has changed, so let us also change.

“Since President Buhari took over as the minister of petroleum, I have not seen people become billionaires from oil business because there is a leader who is not corrupt.”