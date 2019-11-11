‘Male And Female Children Deserve Equal Rights’ – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has shared his own take on the equal rights agenda for both male and female children.

In some parts of the country, male children are placed in high regard over their female counterparts.

Males are perceived to be the ones to carry on the family’s legacy and inherit whatever it is to be inherited in the family.

READ ALSO – Your Post Is Anti-Christ, Daddy Freeze Slams Yul Edochie

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “If God blesses you with male and female children, it’s good. If he gives you only male, it’s good, only female it’s good too. Don’t let society and your village people box you to a corner. Male & female children are the same & should have equal rights.”

See Post Here: