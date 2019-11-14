Man Bags 3 Life Sentences, 76-Year-Jail Term For Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

by Eyitemi Majeed
Adam Kunle
Rape scene

A 32-year-old Nigerian man. Adedoja Olaniyi has bagged three consecutive life sentences and additional 76-years in jail for raping a 13-year-old minor in the United States of America.

According to the prosecutor, Adedoja accosted the victim, took her into the wood from where she pinned her to the ground and threatened to kill her if she resists, before going on to rape her.

The defence counsel in his plea said Adedoja be forgiven and sent back to his country(Nigeria) but the judge denied the plea.

Read Also: Four Boys Abscond After Taking Turns To Rape A Girl (VIDEO)

The judge in his remark said: “Mercy is not mine to give you. I’m not the one you should be asking for mercy from.”

Also, the Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Samantha J. Newman added that: “This man is a predator in every sense of the word, and the only way I know to guarantee that he doesn’t rape another child is to make sure he is never outside of prison again.

“He deserves the sentence he received, and the victim deserves to know that Bah will never, ever, hurt her or anyone else again. Because of this victim’s strength and bravery in testifying, she has ensured the Defendant won’t be able to prey on another woman or child again.”

Tags from the story
Adedoja Olaniyi, Rape
0

You may also like

Say Hello To Living At The Speed Of Light With TECNO Camon 12 Air Dot-in Display

7 Killed, 14 Houses Burnt In Nasarawa Tribal Clash

Kano Declares Wednesday Public Holiday To Celebrate Islamic New Year

NEMA Distributes Relief Materials To 1,000 Victims Of Insurgency, Fire Disaster In Gombe

50 Orphans Benefit From Gov Shettima’s Scholarship Programme

Buhari Orders Dismantling Of Military Checkpoints, Says Police Should Handle Internal Security

Overland Airways To Commence Schedules Flight To Akure

Lagos – Kano Mass Transit Train Service To Begin On December 20 – NRC Boss

Shettima Gives Contractor Two Months To Complete N890m Bama Market Project

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *