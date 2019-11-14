Man Bags 3 Life Sentences, 76-Year-Jail Term For Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

A 32-year-old Nigerian man. Adedoja Olaniyi has bagged three consecutive life sentences and additional 76-years in jail for raping a 13-year-old minor in the United States of America.

According to the prosecutor, Adedoja accosted the victim, took her into the wood from where she pinned her to the ground and threatened to kill her if she resists, before going on to rape her.

The defence counsel in his plea said Adedoja be forgiven and sent back to his country(Nigeria) but the judge denied the plea.

The judge in his remark said: “Mercy is not mine to give you. I’m not the one you should be asking for mercy from.”

Also, the Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Samantha J. Newman added that: “This man is a predator in every sense of the word, and the only way I know to guarantee that he doesn’t rape another child is to make sure he is never outside of prison again.

“He deserves the sentence he received, and the victim deserves to know that Bah will never, ever, hurt her or anyone else again. Because of this victim’s strength and bravery in testifying, she has ensured the Defendant won’t be able to prey on another woman or child again.”