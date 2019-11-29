Man Beaten, Arrested For Selling Drugged Sachet Water To Ladies (Video)

by Michael Isaac

A man who sells water in front of the Lagos State University, LASU, has been arrested by the police after being rough handled by an angry mob.

It was reported that the man drugs his sachet water and sells it to ladies with an intention to harm them when the drug effects set in.

In the video, the angry mob was seen in a tantrum as they exclaimed their shock.

Sources had it that the man is a popular water seller at the university area.

Watch The Video Here:

