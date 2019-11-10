Man Burns All His Certificates, Says Education Is A Scam (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Image of fire for illustration
The video of a yet to be identified man who set his educational certificates on fire has hit the internet.

According to the man, education is a scam and wouldn’t want to be a part of the white man’s scam of making to believe that his success in life is tied to how well he is educated.

He then went ahead to cite the Igbos as an example of people who have gotten liberation from the whites as they are very successful with a large degree of them having little or no education.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Boy burns all his certificates; explains why

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

