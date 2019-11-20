Man Caught Masturbating To Sex Tape Of Backcock Students (Video)

An unidentified man has been caught in a video as he was masturbating to the viral video of two Babcock students having sex.

Following the leaked video, a lot of people have reacted to it as it made rounds on Twitter.

In the video also, the man was spotted watching the video on his phone while masturbating.

READ ALSO – Ycee Reacts To Leaked Sex Tape Of Two Babcock Students

A Twitter user shared the video as he captioned it: “Can you imagine? This guy is doing soapy to that Babcock video already, like wtf! O por yeah. #babcock.”

See Video Here: