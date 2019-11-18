Man Claims He Defiled His 2 Year-Old Step Daughter Thinking She Was His Wife

by Eyitemi Majeed
The Akwa Ibom state police command has paraded a man identified as Inionbong Moses for allegedly defiling his two years old stepdaughter.

Confessing to the crime, he said he engaged the minor in the barbaric act after returning home drunk and mistook her for his wife.

His words:

“I no know wetin come over me, that night as I come back from vigil, I took ogogoro, and I no know wetin I dey do. I carry my wife daughter which she get from another marriage and I think say na my wife, I come dey do am.”

“As I come dey do am, my wife enter from nowhere, catch me red-handed, come carry me report give FEYrep. I don beg am, but e no gree! even though e no say e born pikin for me three months ago.”

SP Odiko Macdon, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, while commenting on the incident said the suspect was caught defiling the minor while carrying her on his laps.

The little girl is said to be recuperating in a hospital where she was rushed to as a result of bruises she sustained from the forced penetration.

 

