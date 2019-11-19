Man Flees After Stabbing Brother Over 500 Naira

by Michael Isaac

A middle-aged man is currently on the run after stabbing his younger brother to death at Tokunbo house, Kamoru street, Orisumbare, Alimosho, Lagos.

It was gathered that their mom had dropped the sum of N500 for the younger brother, Chinaza, when she was stepping out on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

However, the elder brother, Fortune (IK), later requested the money but Chinaza refused to release it.

This angered the suspect, and he went for a glass cup, broke it and stabbed his brother in the throat.

Following that, he rushed him to a hospital, where it was confirmed that he brought in his brother already dead.

Fortune later fled the hospital, returned home and lied that he was told to go and bring ATM to withdraw money.

However,  he changed his cloth and has since then, disappeared.

See Photos Here:

 

Man Stabs Brother
Man Flees After Stabbing Brother Over 500 Naira

 

Tags from the story
Fratricide, lagos
0

