Man Gets Debited N1.8m After Paying For Fuel

by Eyitemi Majeed
A Twitter user @@Chaotic_vixen  has shared the story of how her father was debited the sum of N1.8m after buying fuel from a filling station without knowing until he went back after two days to purchase more fuel.

According to the lady, it was the manager of the petrol station that actually stopped his dad to explain to him.

Read the full story below and photo of the POS teller:

“Lmao. Guys, forget the rice gist. My father apparently “bought” 1.8m naira fuel without knowing two days ago (attendant’s error)

The manager of the petrol station just stopped him to inform him. Their accounts department or whatever has been trying to figure it out.”

