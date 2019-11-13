Man Kills Younger Brother For Disrespecting His Girlfriend (Graphic Photo)

A man, identified as Uzor, has been reported to be on the run after allegedly stabbing his younger brother to death for disrespecting his girlfriend.

Information Nigeria gathered that this event took place in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State.

Recovered from a WhatsApp conversation, it was gathered that Uzor’s girlfriend had reported the younger brother (Emeka) to him for being disrespectful towards her.

READ ALSO – Angry Victim Sends Letter, Millipedes To Man Who Robbed Him (Photo)

Her claims triggered a fight between the brothers which got extremely physical when Uzor got hold of a dagger, chased his brother around, and stabbed him to death.

See Photo Here: