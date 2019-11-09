Man Left In Shock As Yam Turns Black After Cooking (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

A man has shared a photo of what appears to be a troubling and shocking sight as his Yam turned black after cooking.

The man, identified as Kator on Twitter, shared the photo of his boiled yam that has turned black.

He also hinted where he bought the yam as he called on people to help him try and figure out why it may have turned black.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, he wrote: “Someone help me here real quick… I don’t get this yam I bought at Ajah o… Which specie is this one.”

See Photo Here:

Black Yam
Man shares how yam changed to a different colour
