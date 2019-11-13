Man Machetes His Brother For Having Secret Affair With His Wife

A Facebook user AbdulKareem Lukmon has taken to his page to share the story of a man who attacked his younger brother with a machete over the allegation that he was having a secret affair with his wife.

According to the user, the incident reportedly happened in Abaji area of Abuja.

He wrote:

I don’t really know what this world is turning into. How can a rational thinking human being use cutlass to injure his younger brother….D guy on sick bed was injured by his elder brother. The elder brother alleged that his younger brother is having secret affairs with his wife and without making any investigation he return from farm and injured his younger brother. Pls pray for his quick recovery” he wrote on Tuesday.