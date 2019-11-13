Man Machetes His Brother For Having Secret Affair With His Wife

by Eyitemi Majeed
The victim on the hospital bed
The victim on the hospital bed

A Facebook user AbdulKareem Lukmon has taken to his page to share the story of a man who attacked his younger brother with a machete over the allegation that he was having a secret affair with his wife.

According to the user, the incident reportedly happened in Abaji area of Abuja.

He wrote:

I don’t really know what this world is turning into. How can a rational thinking human being use cutlass to injure his younger brother….D guy on sick bed was injured by his elder brother. The elder brother alleged that his younger brother is having secret affairs with his wife and without making any investigation he return from farm and injured his younger brother. Pls pray for his quick recovery”  he wrote on Tuesday.

Tags from the story
AbdulKareem Lukmon, domestic violence
0

You may also like

NDLEA Uncovers Meth Factory In Lagos

Embargo On Firearms Licensing Still In Force, Says IG Of Police

Jonathan Promises To Implement National Conference Recommendations, Sets Up Implementation Committee

Sanusi Laments Nigeria’s Rising Debt Profile… Calls For Caution

Grant Financial Autonomy to Local Governments and Kill Primary Education in the Country – NUT

My daughter’s boyfriend used her for ritual – Former Ondo state deputy governor

Tambuwal Drives To National Assembly Without Security Details

Traditional Ruler Denies Revolting Against Lagos Govt On Water Bills

UNIZIK Comes Alive As Etisalat Cliqfest 2015 Begins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *