Man Machetes His Brother Over Pot Of Soup

It took the rapid response of men of the Rapid Response Squad before a man who was matchet by his brother over a pot of soup was rescued in Ipaja area of Lagos state.

The police in a statement shortly after the rescue said its officers were on routine patrol when it spotted the man in a pool of blood with his elder brother at large.

Statement below:

“Last night at about 11:00 pm our officers on patrol along Ipaja assisted a man who got macheted from the head to the cheek by his brother over a pot of soup.

They assisted him before handing the case to over to Ipaja Police Division for investigation. Efforts are in progress to apprehend the brother who is at large.”

