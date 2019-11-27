Man Machetes His Brother Over Pot Of Soup

by Eyitemi Majeed
police and the victim
police and the victim

It took the rapid response of men of the Rapid Response Squad before a man who was matchet by his brother over a pot of soup was rescued in Ipaja area of Lagos state.

The police in a statement shortly after the rescue said its officers were on routine patrol when it spotted the man in a pool of blood with his elder brother at large.

Statement below:

“Last night at about 11:00 pm our officers on patrol along Ipaja assisted a man who got macheted from the head to the cheek by his brother over a pot of soup.

They assisted him before handing the case to over to Ipaja Police Division for investigation. Efforts are in progress to apprehend the brother who is at large.”

