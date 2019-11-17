Man Marries Two Women Same Day In Delta (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

In a recent picture shared on the Internet, a man identified as Shadrach was spotted tieing the knot with two ladies.

As shocking as it sounds, the man was spotted looking cheerful and delightful with his brides who expressed the same.

Information gathered shows that the event took place in Delta State.

READ ALSO – I Attempted Suicide When I Was Married – Nollywood Actress Padita Agu Speaks On Her Failed Marriage

The man got married to two women at a ceremony in Uzere town in Isoko South local government area of Delta state.

See Photos Here:

Man Marries Two Ladies
Photos From The Wedding
Man Marries Two Ladies
Photos From The Wedding
Tags from the story
delta state
0

You may also like

Health Workers Pull Out Of Ekiti Workers’ Strike

Police Warns Disgruntled Politicians In Bauchi Against Disrupting Gov, Assembly Polls

University Lecturer Shot By Gunmen, Gateman Killed

[TRAGIC]: 2 People Drowned and Died While Asleep Inside Their Homes

Abdulsalami Decries Niger Delta Violence, Advocates Dialogue

APC To Boko Haram: Enough Is Enough On The Senseless Killings

Boko Haram: Friendly Fire Kills South African Mercenary In Borno

Rivers Flood Relief Camps Witnesses 12 Deaths, 11 Births

Bomb Blasts – Terrorists, Not MEND, Responsible – Jonathan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *