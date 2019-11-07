Man Performs DNA Tests On His 3 Children; Hides Result From Wife

by Verity Awala

A Nigerian woman has expressed her sadness after finding out that her husband carried out DNA tests on their three children.

According to the woman who shared her story via twitter with the handle @folakemimighty, she said she stumbled on the results in her husband’s closets.

She said she feels betrayed because she has never cheated on her husband and wondered why he would carry out such an action.

Read Also: Paternity mess: Gifty calls out Mr 2kay again, dares him to release proof of DNA test result

She said, “So I found the DNA test results of my 3 kids in my husband’s closet. Although, all the kids are his biological children. Yet I feel betrayed. I never cheated on my husband since we got married I don’t know why he took that decision. Should I confront him?”

Tags from the story
DNA Tests
0

You may also like

Oyo SDP Gov Candidate Pledges To Donate Salary To Teachers Pension If Elected

2,900 Days In Office: Fashola Lists Achievements, Seeks Forgiveness From Those He Offended

JTF To MEND: We’re Ready For You

Army Complied With Rules Of Engagement During Clash With Shi’ite Sect In Zaria – GOC

PDP: Tafawa Balewa’s Son Withdraws From Presidential Primaries After Screening

15 Year-old In Court For Stealing 280 Fowls

Fuel Scarcity: Yola Residents Hail Buhari For Apologising To Nigerians

Ambode will still rule Lagos again - PDP chieftain

I have been released on bail by Efcc – Doyin Okupe announces

Fuel Scarcity Worsens In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *