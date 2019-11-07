Man Performs DNA Tests On His 3 Children; Hides Result From Wife

A Nigerian woman has expressed her sadness after finding out that her husband carried out DNA tests on their three children.

According to the woman who shared her story via twitter with the handle @folakemimighty, she said she stumbled on the results in her husband’s closets.

She said she feels betrayed because she has never cheated on her husband and wondered why he would carry out such an action.

Read Also: Paternity mess: Gifty calls out Mr 2kay again, dares him to release proof of DNA test result

She said, “So I found the DNA test results of my 3 kids in my husband’s closet. Although, all the kids are his biological children. Yet I feel betrayed. I never cheated on my husband since we got married I don’t know why he took that decision. Should I confront him?”