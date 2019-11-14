Man Proposes To Girlfriend Just To Shut Her Up

by Eyitemi Majeed
Guys, can you marry a woman who earns more than you and why?
Wedding ring

A social media user @Hail_2the_v has the story of how he congratulated a man who just engaged his girlfriend but it turned out the engagement was fake.

According to the user, the man replied to him saying he only engaged his girlfriend to shut her up.

The man added that the wedding is not part of his agenda at the moment

Read Also: Gay Activist, Bisi Alimi, Husband Celebrate Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

This just underlines how a lot of people would be in love thinking they are on a long term plan with a ‘pseudo partner.’

Read the full story below:

View this post on Instagram

Man proposes to his girlfriend just to shut her up

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
Relationship, Wedding Ring
0

You may also like

The Truth I’ve Learned After 10 Years of Marriage

Veteran Actor Tony Umez Shares Family Photos Online

Weird Things Humans Do Daily And Why

10 things EVERY husband secretly HATES about his wife

5 Foods That are Dangerous For Your Teeth

7 Things To Remember When Continuing A Relationship After Infidelity

Celebrities That Like Gambling

CAC Members In Church Leadership Tussle

Unbelievable: Over 6 Million Nigerians on Facebook; 81% Male, 19% Female

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *