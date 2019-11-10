Man Shares His Predicament Ever Since His Address Was Given Out As Davido’s Own

A Nigerian man has taken to his Twitter page to share his predicament ever since someone gave out his address as Davido’s own.

According to the Nigerian man identified as Bak, he’s tired with the way upcoming musicians have been stalking him to sign them to his record label.

The man expressed that it seems his address was given out to people online as the musician’s address.

That aside, he also revealed that he hardly sleeps at night with different people screaming “OBO PLEASE HEP MY LAIVE” at his door.

Sharing photos of the packages he has received so far, he wrote;