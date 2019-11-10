Man Shares His Predicament Ever Since His Address Was Given Out As Davido’s Own

by Olayemi Oladotun

A Nigerian man has taken to his Twitter page to share his predicament ever since someone gave out his address as Davido’s own.

Davido
Nigerian Singer Davido

According to the Nigerian man identified as Bak, he’s tired with the way upcoming musicians have been stalking him to sign them to his record label.

Also Read: Davido Rocks Chioma At Son’s Naming Ceremony (Video)

The man expressed that it seems his address was given out to people online as the musician’s address.

That aside, he also revealed that he hardly sleeps at night with different people screaming “OBO PLEASE HEP MY LAIVE” at his door.

Sharing photos of the packages he has received so far, he wrote;

 

Tags from the story
Davido
0

