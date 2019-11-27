Man Strips Naked As PHCN Disconnects Electricity Supply To His House (Video)

In a video shared on the Internet, a man was spotted removing his trousers in rage as he dragged his electric cable with a PHCN personnel.

The man who was complaining about how incompetent the power providers have been in their area.

He also pointed out that his son was a victim of their incompetence as he was killed by electrocution.

Other personnel were recording him as he was making his complaints, that was when he pulled down his trousers making everyone uncomfortable.

The lady holding the cable eventually let go and walked away.

See Video Here: