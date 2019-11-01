Man Who Raped His 12-Year Old Daughter Blames ‘Foolishness’

by Verity Awala

 

The Ekiti State Police Command has announced the arrest Noel Davies(54), who allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 12-year- old daughter.

The Ekiti State Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said the suspect was arrested on October 29, 2019, after perpetuating the crime for 3 years.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

It was gathered that the young victim informed her school teacher during a lecture on sex education in the school, adding that her father started by telling her she was special to him.

The suspect, Noel, who is from Sierra Leone, was arrested through the intervention of the chairperson of Federation of Women Lawyer (FIDA), Ekiti State branch, Mrs. Seyi Ojo, who was contacted by the school management.

The suspect reportedly a staff of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Departmentt of the Ekiti State University Ado- Ekiti, said he carried out the act out of foolishness and pleaded for forgiveness.

He even revealed that his wife found out about the matter awhile back but it was settled within the family level.

 

