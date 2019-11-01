Man Who Smoked Weed In Church Says He Was Hired To Do It

by Olayemi Oladotun

The man who was instructed to smoke weed in church during a church programme by Reverend Obofour, has accused the clergy of failing to fulfil the agreement after hiring him for the act.

Ghanaian Pastor Obofour
Ghanaian Pastor Obofour

Recall that it was recently reported that Rev. Obofour told Razak to smoke some weed so he could deliver him from the habit of smoking in a church programme.

Also Read: Ghanaian Pastor, Obofour Allows Man To Smoke Weed In Church (Video)

Razak said he was given the weed by Abruku who told him that Rev. Obofour will call him out.

He told Thunder TV that he was further instructed to obey and carry out all he is asked to do in exchange for money and a shopping spree, but he is yet to get any.

Watch the video below:

