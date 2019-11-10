Man With 23 Children Attempts To Sell 3-Year-Old Son For N5m

by Valerie Oke
Fake SARS
Two Policemen

The Nassarawa state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Ayuba John, a father of 23 children while trying to sell off one of his children, Solomon, for N5m.

According to reports, Ayuba is said to be married to five wives and confessed to attempting to sell the child to boost his financial status.

Confirming his arrest, Alhaji Mohammed Gidado Fari, the state’s NSCDC commandant said he was arrested after the security operatives got intelligence that he was going to sell one of his children.

Read Also: Driver Abducts His Boss For N20m Ransom, Beheads Gang leader Over Greed

The security operatives then pretended as the buyer, established contact with him and he agreed to sell the child,

He was then arrested at the point of receiving payments.

 

Tags from the story
Alhaji Mohammed Gidado Fari, Ayuba John
0

You may also like

Police Arrest Members Of Gun-running Syndicate In Kaduna

I’m Going Back To My Teaching Job At Bayero University, Says Ex-Education Minister

Community chairman murdered by unknown gunmen in Kogi (Graphic Pics)

Petrol To Sell At N85 Per Litre From Jan 1 – FG

Nigerian Air Force Storms Sambisa Forest Killing Boko Haram Members

My Death Threat Made Elections Peaceful In Lagos, AIG Mbu Boasts

Bizzare: 62-year-old Man Allegedly Defiles 10-year-old Step Daughter

Hausa-Yoruba Conspiracy Against Jonathan Must Be Addressed, Niger Delta Group Says

Pastor Kumuyi Does Not Recognize ‘Prophetess’ Who Visited Heaven, Hell and Came Back

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *