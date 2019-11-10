Man With 23 Children Attempts To Sell 3-Year-Old Son For N5m

The Nassarawa state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Ayuba John, a father of 23 children while trying to sell off one of his children, Solomon, for N5m.

According to reports, Ayuba is said to be married to five wives and confessed to attempting to sell the child to boost his financial status.

Confirming his arrest, Alhaji Mohammed Gidado Fari, the state’s NSCDC commandant said he was arrested after the security operatives got intelligence that he was going to sell one of his children.

The security operatives then pretended as the buyer, established contact with him and he agreed to sell the child,

He was then arrested at the point of receiving payments.