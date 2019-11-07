Man Writes EFCC, Claims He Can End Poverty In Nigeria Within 9 Months

by Eyitemi Majeed
EFCC
EFCC

A Nigerian man named Omotade Sparks Amos Sewanu has written a letter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, stating that he has a business idea that can lift Nigeria out of poverty in the next 6 to 9 months.

According to the letter, he gave the name of the business model as blockchain and added that he needs the co-operation of the anti-graft agency for the business to be successful.

Read Also: EFCC Seeks Petition To Go After Hushpuppi, Others

Interestingly, in his letter, he stated that even newborn babies who are born every day can earn as much as 120k on a daily basis if his idea is allowed to stand.

A copy of the letter below:

Image

Tags from the story
Omotade Sparks Amos Sewanu
0

You may also like

Dino Melaye

‘God Only Left You To Entertain The House’- Oshiomole To Dino Melaye

How MTN is Bringing Disney Fairy Tales to Life

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th April

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th February

Gov. Fayose stands by Apostle Suleiman

Ekweremadu Reminds Buhari Of His Promise To Pay Unemployed Nigerians N5,000 Monthly

Indians attack Nigerians in Greater Nioda, Indian

Man dies after two nails were driven into his head

Zodwa Wabantu

South African Gay Men Want Pantless Dancer’s TV Show Cancelled

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *