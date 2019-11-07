Man Writes EFCC, Claims He Can End Poverty In Nigeria Within 9 Months

A Nigerian man named Omotade Sparks Amos Sewanu has written a letter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, stating that he has a business idea that can lift Nigeria out of poverty in the next 6 to 9 months.

According to the letter, he gave the name of the business model as blockchain and added that he needs the co-operation of the anti-graft agency for the business to be successful.

Interestingly, in his letter, he stated that even newborn babies who are born every day can earn as much as 120k on a daily basis if his idea is allowed to stand.

A copy of the letter below: