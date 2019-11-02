Manchester United Plunge Into More Misery As They Lost To Bournemouth

Joshua King’s first-half goal proved to be enough to condemn Manchester United to another Premier League defeat in the current campaign.

The Red Devils had started the match on the front note and should have taken the lead in the 9th minute but for the profligacy of Englishman, Marcus Rashford, who skied his effort from close range.

The English champions who were playing with confidence after dumping Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup in the midweek were then left shell shocked when the visitors opened the scoring just before the half time break.

From then on, the match became a scrappy affair with the host missing several chances to put the game to bed.