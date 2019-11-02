Manchester United Plunge Into More Misery As They Lost To Bournemouth

by Eyitemi Majeed
Joshua King's goal against Manchester United
Joshua King’s goal against Manchester United

Joshua King’s first-half goal proved to be enough to condemn Manchester United to another Premier League defeat in the current campaign.

The Red Devils had started the match on the front note and should have taken the lead in the 9th minute but for the profligacy of Englishman, Marcus Rashford, who skied his effort from close range.

The English champions who were playing with confidence after dumping Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup in the midweek were then left shell shocked when the visitors opened the scoring just before the half time break.

Read Also: Manchester United Struggle Continues As They Fall To West Ham United, Lost Rashford To Injury

From then on, the match became a scrappy affair with the host missing several chances to put the game to bed.

Tags from the story
chelsea, Joshua King, manchester united
0

You may also like

Arjen Robben could be on his Way Out of Bayern Munich.

Tennis: Djokovic Beats Federer to Win His 4th Rome Masters

Barcelona Fined $6.2 Million Over Neymar Transfer

Barcelona Title Celebration Suspended, while Real Madrid Claim Dominance in the Capital Derby.

Could Man Utd Boss David Moyes Still Be Searching For Right Balance?

Southampton will sell Adam Lallana for £25m

Super Eagles Striker, Emmanuel Emenike, Marriage Hit The Rock???

A Milan Derby Without the Fans “Loses Its Appeal”- Zanneti.

Ex-Nigeria Goalkeeper Agbonavbare Dies After Long Battle With Cancer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *