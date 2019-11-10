Manchester United Secure Victory To Move Into Top Half

Manchester United moved into seventh in the Premier League with a comfortable win over Brighton at Old Trafford.

Andreas Pereira opened the scoring with a shot that took a big deflection off Brighton’s Dale Stephens, and United’s lead was doubled by a Davy Propper own goal two minutes later.

Lewis Dunk’s header reduced United’s advantage after half-time, but it was quickly restored by Marcus Rashford.

United’s win sees them move seven places up the table.