Manchester United Suffer First Europa Loss In Kazakhstan

Manchester United suffered its first Europa League defeat as Astana came from a goal down to secure victory.

With the visitors having already qualified for the last 32, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a squad packed with academy graduates and chose an XI with an average age of 21.6 years – the youngest fielded in European competition.

Jesse Lingard, gave United a 10th-minute lead when his low-angled strike found Nenad Eric’s bottom left corner. It ended a goal drought dating back to January.

United conceded their first goal of the group stage when Dmitriy Shomko’s deflected drive beat the reach of Lee Grant.

Six-time Kazakh champions delivered another blow shortly afterwards when Antonio Rukavina’s cross went in off the body of Di’Shon Bernard.