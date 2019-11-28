Manchester United Suffer First Europa Loss In Kazakhstan

by Olayemi Oladotun

Manchester United suffered its first Europa League defeat as Astana came from a goal down to secure victory.

Social Media Goes Agog As Manutd Set To Miss 2019/2010 UEFA Champions League
Manchester United players

With the visitors having already qualified for the last 32, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a squad packed with academy graduates and chose an XI with an average age of 21.6 years – the youngest fielded in European competition.

Also Read: Rashford Scores As Manchester United Romp To Victory

Jesse Lingard, gave United a 10th-minute lead when his low-angled strike found Nenad Eric’s bottom left corner. It ended a goal drought dating back to January.

United conceded their first goal of the group stage when Dmitriy Shomko’s deflected drive beat the reach of Lee Grant.

Six-time Kazakh champions delivered another blow shortly afterwards when Antonio Rukavina’s cross went in off the body of Di’Shon Bernard.

Tags from the story
Europa, manchester united
0

You may also like

Here Is How Tottenham’s Players Reacted To Coming From Behind To Beat PSV

UNILAG Renaming: First Sign of Hope for Students

Abductors of HIT FM director, demands N30 million ransom

A Nation of Believers – By Femi Fani-Kayode

Describe ‘This Goal’ In One Word (Video)

President Buhari orders the audit of 400 Niger Deltaprojects

Nigerian soldiers are only good for manning checkpoints and loading trucks – Foreign Media

Kidnappers abduct American, Canadian in Kaduna State

Italian league day two: 5 interesting things we learnt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *