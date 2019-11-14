Marriage Is Not About Finding Someone You Can Live With – Actress Remmy Njoku

by Temitope Alabi
Remmy and Jason Njoku

Former Nollywood actress/ CEO of ROK Studios, Mary Remmy Njoku is out here gushing over her husband businessman, Jason Njoku and we are all up in our feelings.

The actress took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of herself and her husband while penning a short but beautiful message about their love.

In her words;

“Marriage is not finding someone to live with. It’s finding someone you won’t live without. #njokuclan My Gossip Partner.”

