Marriage Is Not About Finding Someone You Can Live With – Actress Remmy Njoku

Former Nollywood actress/ CEO of ROK Studios, Mary Remmy Njoku is out here gushing over her husband businessman, Jason Njoku and we are all up in our feelings.

The actress took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of herself and her husband while penning a short but beautiful message about their love.

Read Also: “The toilets are full, no water to flush” – Mary Remmy Njoku exposes what’s going on at the Lagos International airport

In her words;

“Marriage is not finding someone to live with. It’s finding someone you won’t live without. #njokuclan My Gossip Partner.”