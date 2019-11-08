Married Couples Shouldn’t Live Together – Comedian Trevor Noah Advocates

Popular South African comedian Trevor Noah has shared his opinion on married couples living together.

In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, the 35-year-old discussed his dating life and whether he’ll ever get married.

According to him, he is not opposed to marriage as he agrees that he would be getting married when the time comes.

In his own words: “I think one of the biggest reasons people get divorced and relationships break up is because of this cohabiting bulls**t that we’ve come to believe is the way relationships are supposed to be.”

See His Post Here: