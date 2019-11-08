Married Couples Shouldn’t Live Together – Comedian Trevor Noah Advocates

by Michael Isaac
Trevor Noah
Comedian Trevor Noah

Popular South African comedian Trevor Noah has shared his opinion on married couples living together.

In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, the 35-year-old discussed his dating life and whether he’ll ever get married.

According to him, he is not opposed to marriage as he agrees that he would be getting married when the time comes.

In his own words: “I think one of the biggest reasons people get divorced and relationships break up is because of this cohabiting bulls**t that we’ve come to believe is the way relationships are supposed to be.”

See His Post Here:

Trevor Noah
Trevor’s Post
Tags from the story
The Daily Show, Trevor Noah
0

You may also like

Treat Yourself To A Real Taste of Africa With A Visit to Kampala

8 Ways To End Your Relationship Respectfully

For Married Couples – Joy of Making Love on Wedding Night

China Bird Flu mutates, Might Infect Mammals

Abnormal Sperm Morphology: What Does It Mean?

Mocheddah Celebrates Birthday With Beautiful Photos

Forgiveness Can Work like Magic in a Marriage

The Frequently Overlooked Red Flags in Relationships

5 Awesome Things You Can Do With Android Phones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *