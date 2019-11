Actress Tonto Dikeh has sent a plea to OAP Toke Makinwa and we may be here for it.

The mom of one took to the comment section of one of Toke’s recent photos to beg her to marry her very wealthy father.

According to Tonto, her dad is rich but very stingy to her. She then went on to beg Toke to please marry him so they can both find a way to make themselves rich.

