Masquerades Campaign For Dino Melaye In Kogi (Video)

Senator Dino Melaye has taken to his twitter handle to show off how masquerades are campaigning for his re-election as lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district.

Recall that some weeks ago the appeal court cancelled the February 2019 senatorial election in Kogi West, and ordered for a fresh election.

Ahead of the reelection against Senator Smart Adeyemi, masquerades are seen campaigning for the PDP candidate.

Watch the video below: