Masquerades Campaign For Dino Melaye In Kogi (Video)

Senator Dino Melaye has taken to his twitter handle to show off how masquerades are campaigning for his re-election as lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district.
Recall that some weeks ago the appeal court cancelled the February 2019 senatorial election in Kogi West, and ordered for a fresh election.
Also Read: Anytime I Call God, He Always Picks My Calls, Says Dino Melaye
Ahead of the reelection against Senator Smart Adeyemi, masquerades are seen campaigning for the PDP candidate.
Watch the video below:
Hope these masquerades have PVC oooo pic.twitter.com/zQUEp6lFIE
— Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) November 3, 2019
1 Comment
DINO MELAYE all the way. he will win again and again? Amen