Masquerades Campaign For Dino Melaye In Kogi (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Senator Dino Melaye has taken to his twitter handle to show off how masquerades are campaigning for his re-election as lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district.

Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye

Recall that some weeks ago the appeal court cancelled the February 2019 senatorial election in Kogi West, and ordered for a fresh election.

Ahead of the reelection against Senator Smart Adeyemi, masquerades are seen campaigning for the PDP candidate.

Watch the video below:

