Maureen Esisi Claps Back At Instagram Troll Over Ex-Husband

by Temitope Alabi

 

Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi
Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi

Maureen Esisi, the estranged wife of actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has gotten into a heated argument with an online troll over a post on her IG page.

Maureen had shared a post which talked about the biggest lesson she learnt this year.

Read Also: Its Been A Shitty Last Couple Of Months For Me – Maureen Esisi

According to Maureen the biggest lesson for her this year is never to force anything which includes relationships, conversation, love and others as at the end of the day, it is not worth it.

This post got a follower to challenger her saying she misses her estranged husband.

See the exchange that ensued below;

Maureen Esisi
Maureen Esisi

0

