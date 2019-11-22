Maureen Esisi Claps Back At Instagram Troll Over Ex-Husband

Maureen Esisi, the estranged wife of actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has gotten into a heated argument with an online troll over a post on her IG page.

Maureen had shared a post which talked about the biggest lesson she learnt this year.

According to Maureen the biggest lesson for her this year is never to force anything which includes relationships, conversation, love and others as at the end of the day, it is not worth it.

This post got a follower to challenger her saying she misses her estranged husband.

See the exchange that ensued below;