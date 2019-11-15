Mayorkun Gushes Over His Friend Twerking To His Song (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Mayorkun has reacted to video of his massively curvy friend dancing and twerking.

The beautiful and endowed lady in one of the videos was seen dancing and twerking to Mayorkun’s song, ‘Up To Something’.

She wowed the singer and he reacted to the excitement:

“My friend has the biggest yansh I’ve seen”

The singer’s new track has been a massive hit since it dropped.

The singer’s reaction has got a lot of people talking on social media as to the type of friends he keeps.

Watch the video below: