Mayorkun Gushes Over His Friend Twerking To His Song (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Mayorkun has reacted to video of his massively curvy friend dancing and twerking.

Mayorkun
Nigerian Singer Mayorkun

The beautiful and endowed lady in one of the videos was seen dancing and twerking to Mayorkun’s song, ‘Up To Something’.

Also Read: Mayorkun Says He Is ‘No Longer Manchester United Fan’ (Photo)

She wowed the singer and he reacted to the excitement:

“My friend has the biggest yansh I’ve seen”

The singer’s new track has been a massive hit since it dropped.

The singer’s reaction has got a lot of people talking on social media as to the type of friends he keeps.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Mayorkun
0

You may also like

MURIC Backs Emir Sanusi On Regulating Marriage To Second Wife

toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin

Liz Anjorin Reacts To Toyin Abraham’s Lawsuit Against Her

Final year student reportedly falls inside well, dies while being chased by SARS

Three Months After His Lavish Wedding In Nigeria, Man Jailed For Raping 18Yrs Old Student

Saraki Finally Gives Condition On Resigning As Senate President

Police Arrests Pipeline Vandals, Recover 19 Tankers Full Of PMS, Gas In Lagos

UK-based lady cries out as fraudster goes shopping with her card in Nigeria

Travellers, Custom officers disagree over Illegal check points

PHOTOS: Pope Francis Slips During Mass

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *